After three successful summer pop-up drive-in movie nights at the San Mateo County fairgrounds in June, it was announced that there will be three more show days this weekend and next.

“Toy Story 4” will play Friday, July 10; “Finding Nemo” will play Saturday, July 11; “Moana” will play Friday, July 17.

All shows start at 9 p.m., and tickets are $35 per car. For unobstructed views, small cars will be parked in front of trucks. Guests can tune into a radio station to better hear the movie’s audio. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and concessions are available until 9 p.m. On show days, guests will drive into the Fairgrounds at 1346 Saratoga Drive, and be directed where to park. A ticket attendant will scan tickets via guest mobile device, through the car window. Movies will be shown on a 52-foot by 26-foot widescreen.

For more information regarding the Drive-In Movies contact fair@smcec.co.

