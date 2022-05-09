Police are seeking help to find a missing youth, Joshua Acosta Lopez, who was last seen Saturday in downtown Redwood City.
Lopez was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, red and white pajama bottoms, white shoes, a black backpack and a black face mask, according to posts to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Twitter and Facebook accounts Monday morning.
He was last seen Saturday, May 7, around 5 p.m. in downtown Redwood City.
He is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 122 pounds.
Anyone who sees Lopez is asked to call 911.
