’Tis a little late in the season
A sign in a window said “Help me! Help me!” on Edgewater Boulevard in Foster City but it turned out to be a Halloween decoration, it was reported at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13.
BELMONT
Fraud. Someone illegally signed a check on Shoreway Road, it was reported at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21.
Illegal dumping. Someone was found dumping items on Concourse Drive, it was reported at 8:23 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21.
REDWOOD CITY
Person down. A man was lying face up on Jefferson Avenue with his pants partially down, it was reported at 11:56 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11.
FOSTER CITY
Traffic hazard. Bricks were coming out of the pavement on East Hillsdale Boulevard and Center Park Lane. The bricks were removed, which created a pothole and caused vehicles to go into another lane to avoid it, it was reported at 1:32 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13.
Abandoned vehicle. A car was parked in the same spot on Melbourne Street for about two weeks. Owner was out of town and it was marked for observance, it was reported at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13.
Vandalism. Someone tampered with or damaged a lock four separate times on Veterans Boulevard, it was reported at 9:27 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11.
Vehicle burglary. A car was broken into on Hopkins Avenue, it was reported at 9:23 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.