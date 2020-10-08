A former treasurer for Foster City Little League pleaded no contest Wednesday to two felonies for embezzling nearly $105,000 from the organization over a period of three years, according to District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.
Also a former San Mateo police officer, Jeff Aspillera, 47, pleaded to felony embezzlement and grand theft for which he faces a maximum one year in jail and no prison time plus three to five years probation, Wagstaffe said. Aspillera was also ordered to pay restitution to FCLL in the amount that he stole and to date has paid $30,000, Wagstaffe said.
“This is stealing from kids and that never has any excuse,” Wagstaffe said. “To steal from kids to live a higher quality of life is deplorable and I’m glad he admitted his error and can try to make amends to the community.”
Aspillera’s lawyers could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
The thefts spanned Aug. 31, 2016, through Sept. 11, 2019, while Aspillera served in the unpaid volunteer position, which put him in charge of FCLL’s financial records and accounts, Wagstaffe said.
As treasurer, Aspillera was given a credit card for all FCLL-related expenses, which he used to make purchases for himself, including a round of golf at Mariners Point Golf Center, gas, snorkeling gear, an Apple watch, new TV and food, Wagstaffe said.
FCLL nearly collapsed because of the thefts, Wagstaffe noted, but representatives of the organization have since suggested it will recover.
Aspillera will be sentenced Dec. 17.
