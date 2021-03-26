Assemblyman Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, announced Thursday that he is introducing a state bill to decriminalize jaywalking in an effort to prevent police encounters that could potentially become life-threatening.
Ting’s Assembly Bill 1238, also known as the Freedom To Walk Act, would legalize crossings that are safe and outside of a crosswalk or against a traffic light and would also outlaw fines.
According to Ting, jaywalking citations are often times disproportionality given to low-income people and people of color, resulting in fines totaling hundreds of dollars and are sometimes used as a pretext by law enforcement to stop people of color.
Ting cited recent cases where jaywalking citations involving Black people resulted in tragedies. Kurt Reinhold was fatally shot by Orange County deputies during a confrontation over jaywalking in 2020; Chinedu Okobi died after being hit with a Taser by Millbrae police in 2018 after jaywalking; and Nandi Cain was severely beaten by a Sacramento police officer in 2017 after being accused of jaywalking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.