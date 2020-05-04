Because tassels must stay in place like the rest of society and crossing the stage to collect a diploma is not considered an essential trip, educators are finding new ways to honor graduates.
With mass gatherings banned amid a global pandemic, the class of 2020 will not get to enjoy traditional graduations, leading to questions over ways to best celebrate a key rite of passage.
County school systems have committed to hosting virtual commencement ceremonies with hopes that a large celebration can be hosted later, while simultaneously looking for other ways to acknowledge student achievement.
The one unanimous perspective on the matter is that large crowds will not be safe to form in the immediate future — effectively eliminating the chance for local higher schoolers or college students to experience the commencement ceremony of their dreams.
“The uncertainty, lingering public health concerns about mass gatherings, and the need to plan something all necessitate honoring our graduates virtually,” said Kevin Skelly, superintendent of the San Mateo Union High School District in a statement shared with the school community.
Officials are holding out hope ceremonies can be still be held later, said district spokeswoman Laura Chalkley, who suggested perhaps a postponed celebration will be possible this winter, in lieu of a graduation ceremony.
The same applies in the San Mateo County Community College District, where traditional commencements were called off at College of San Mateo, Skyline College and Cañada College.
“Milestone events, such as commencement, are great times of celebration and we look forward to hosting these events later in the year,” district spokesman Mitch Bailey said in an email. “We will be surveying our students to help inform our planning about the type and manner of event that would be most meaningful to them.”
At Notre Dame de Namur University, commencement was pushed back until next year, and the ceremony will be hosted the same weekend as the ceremony honoring the class of 2021.
“Depending on the numbers of participants, these events may be scheduled separately or as one larger event,” said the Belmont university’s website.
Peter Feng, spokesman for the South San Francisco Unified School District, said officials have agreed to push off ceremonies while still determining the best way to celebrate graduates.
“The input that we’ve received is that people would like to postpone the ceremonies instead of canceling them outright,” he said in an email. “Postponement as opposed to cancellation implies that the ceremonies may be held at a later date, but the district has not figured out those dates yet.”
In the Sequoia Union High School District, officials also elected to shelve graduations until at least the fall, with hopes that gatherings of some size will then be allowed again.
In the meantime, officials are planning a virtual ceremony which will be recorded and presented to grads as a video, along with other gifts such as a congratulatory yard sign as well as their cap and gown.
Additionally, district spokeswoman Ana Maria Pulido said school and city officials are collaborating to organize car parades celebrating graduates. She said officials in Belmont, Atherton and East Palo Alto have already committed to supporting the proposal.
For his part, Skelly encouraged members of the school community to reflect on the accomplishments of graduates, even when a traditional ceremony cannot be held. And while many recognize postponing ceremonies is necessary, Skelly said the decision still hurts.
“I know this probably does not come as a surprise, but that doesn’t diminish the disappointment we feel for seniors and those who love them,” he said.
Note to readers: This article has been amended to clarify the San Mateo Union High School District's plan to possibly hold a celebration for graduates this winter, but not a graduation ceremony.
