Omeed Adibi, who is accused of intentionally ramming four teens in Burlingame with his car in March, continues to face attempted murder charges after his attorney on Wednesday unsuccessfully argued for reduced charges, said District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.
During a preliminary hearing, Adibi’s lawyer argued his client should instead face only assault with a deadly weapon charges because intent to kill cannot be proved, Wagstaffe said. But a judge disagreed and held Adibi to answer on all charges. A call to Adibi’s lawyer Jonathan McDougall was not immediately returned.
Adibi, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, remains in custody on $25 million bail. A Superior Court arraignment is set for Sept. 24.
Two 12-year-old boys and three 13-year-old boys were walking on Howard Avenue near Clarendon Road when Adibi hit them with the Mercedes after erroneously believing the boys had earlier vandalized his car, prosecutors said.
One 12-year old suffered a traumatic brain injury and was in critical condition at Stanford Medical Center and one of the 13-year old victims suffered a spinal injury and lung bruising, prosecutors said.
The other two injured victims suffered foot fractures and foot soreness while one of the boys was able to dodge out of the way, prosecutors said.
Adibi, after hitting a fire hydrant, drove away from the scene dragging the hydrant before stopping on the 800 block of Burlingame Avenue to remove the hydrant, prosecutors said.
Citizens kept him there until police arrived, according to prosecutors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.