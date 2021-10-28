Deandre Gantt

A San Francisco man found guilty of attempted murder charges in the 2019 shooting at Tanforan Shopping Center was denied a new trial Wednesday by a judge and faces sentencing next month, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.

Prosecutors said Deandre Gantt, 20, faces a maximum sentence of 118 years to life in prison for his role in a gang shootout between two San Francisco gangs at the Tanforan Shopping Center in San Bruno. The two gangs shot at each other in Tanforan, injuring two. The defense asked for a new trial at Gantt’s court appearance Wednesday, Oct. 27, prosecutors said. The defense said gang expert who testified delivered testimony beyond what was legally allowed and claims of insufficient evidence to convict him, which were denied, prosecutors said. Gantt was found guilty Aug. 2 after a jury trial. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 12.

