Construction is officially underway on two new mixed-use buildings featuring affordable housing and commercial space at 418 Linden Ave. and 201 Grand Ave. in downtown South San Francisco.
The two five-story buildings will include a combined 84 below-market-rate residential units, 46 units at Grand Avenue which will also feature 6,000 square feet of retail space, and 38 units at Linden Avenue which will be all residential. The buildings are set to be completed in spring 2023.
“Providing more affordable housing for those who need it the most has been a priority for our City Council for as long as I can remember, and it’s exciting to see this latest project come to fruition,” South San Francisco Mayor Mark Addiego said in a statement, adding that the city has built 1,100 affordable units over the last 20 years.
The affordable housing units will be available to residents making between 30% and 50% area mean income, or about $73,100 a year for a two-person household, and a lottery for the affordable units will take place in early 2023, according to a press release from the city.
The building at 201 Grand Ave. will feature traditional architecture reminiscent of the brick warehouse-style buildings found in downtown South San Francisco in the mid-20th century, according to the city, while it appears the building at 418 Linden Ave. will feature a more modern facade, according to the developer’s rendering.
ROEM Development Corporation, a Santa Clara-based development firm, will be in charge of the projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.