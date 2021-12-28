A 36-year-old motorcyclist died early Tuesday morning following a crash with another vehicle along Highway 101 in Menlo Park, officials with the California Highway Patrol said.
The two-vehicle crash was initially reported at 3:50 a.m. along the highway's southbound lanes, just north of Willow Road.
According to the CHP, a man driving a Honda Accord crashed and the vehicle came to a rest in one of the highway's lanes without lights on.
At that point, a Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle came from behind and crashed into the Honda, striking the Honda's rear right passenger door, according to the CHP.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Honda's driver, who was inside the car at the time of the crash, suffered injuries but they were not life-threatening.
The San Mateo County coroner's office is working to identify the motorcyclist. According to the CHP, he was a San Jose resident.
CHP Investigators have ruled out drugs or alcohol as factors in the crash.
