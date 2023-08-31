For the first time, the Caltrain Traction Power Substation in South San Francisco, constructed by Balfour Beatty and its industry partners, was energized with power from Pacific Gas and Electric Company.
This milestone in the Caltrain electrification project signifies progress in expanding Caltrain’s ability to test and run electric trains along the corridor.
Caltrain’s substation in South San Francisco is also one of two main traction power substations along the Caltrain corridor, in addition to the San Jose location which was energized last August. Together, with eight other smaller facilities along the corridor, power substations provide, distribute and regulate electricity to the overhead wires which will power Caltrain’s new high-performance electric trains.
