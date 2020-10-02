Envisioning the future of San Carlos’ east side and the environmental progress of the city, councilmembers voted to strike a balance between fiscal feasibility and community control over construction while recommending staff expedite the process for implementing all-electric reach codes.
During a virtual City Council meeting Monday, the council was presented with three options for moving forward with an East Side Improvement Project, either accepting projects as they come without an organized approach, preparing a $500,000 district vision plan over nine-months or taking up to two years and spending $1.5 million to develop a District Specific Plan.
Vice Mayor Laura Parmer-Lohan and Councilwoman Sara McDowell, who sit on the Economic Development Subcommittee, recommended the council select the second option called the District Vision Plan. The plan would incorporate public input on preferences for how the east side develops in a shorter, more cost effective process than the third option.
“It’s not a two-year process. It will include a robust community outreach process and I’ll reiterate it’s important to bring the community along with us as we tackle planning for change in the east side,” said McDowell. “It’s a realistic path to take and I think that it will ensure that we’re driving this process of development and ensuring the community is involved in deciding how San Carlos will look 20 years from now.”
While councilmembers originally showed interest in implementing a more comprehensive plan, the 20- to 24-month timeframe and $1.5 million price tag ultimately discouraged the council from opting for the third Innovation District Specific Plan option. The plan area is approximately from Holly Street to Brittan Avenue along Industrial Road and from Industrial Road to Old County Road from Terminal Way south to Brittan Avenue.
“[Option 2] acknowledges the reality that development is on the way … so that we’re setting the appropriate expectations with the community,” said Parmer-Lohan, who noted selecting option three may lead the public to believe development that fits within the city’s general plan can be stopped or slowed down.
To date, 10 projects covering 1.76 million square feet of land in the east side have been proposed and are at varying planning stages, leaving space for an additional 900,000 square feet for additional proposals. With two projects under construction and three under review, Community Development Director Al Savay said only two would be affected by halting the review process until the city and consultants complete the vision plan.
The affected developments would be at 1030 Brittan Ave., being developed by life science company MBC Biolabs and 888 Bransten Road, being developed by Black Mountain Properties as a life science laboratory. A speaker associated with MBC Biolabs implored the council to exempt the development from the new plan guidelines due to how far along the proposal is in the planning stage.
Mayor Ron Collins echoed the speaker’s concern that implementing a new plan would negatively affect currently proposed development to which Savay noted the city can assist developers by expediting the review process when possible.
Councilman Mark Olbert also expressed concern that the city would not be able to leverage community benefit requirements if a proposed project fit within current general plan guidelines which could be addressed within a more comprehensive Specific Plan.
“What the council needs, what the city needs is clarification, not only on priorities … but it also needs the tools to make sure that this wave of new development actually produces the kind of community benefits … not just suggest but require,” said Olbert.
Following a recommendation from Olbert, the council suggested staff include the area of the east side north of Holly Street, where no new development is yet proposed, as phase two for the vision plan.
In other business, the council advised staff to expedite the city’s process in bringing forward an ordinance mandating fully electric construction as neighboring cities move to implement all electric reach codes, following substantial public comment requesting the council do so.
Councilmembers Adam Rak, Parmer-Lohan and Olbert all agreed much of the work to develop a feasible ordinance had been done by cities including San Mateo, Redwood City and Foster City. By referencing what Parmer-Lohan called “gavel ready ordinance,” the councilmembers believed an ordinance could be approved within the next few months.
Staff originally planned to include reach codes with the city’s Climate Action Plan, a long-term document meant to capture the city’s goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and boost environmental conservation. The Climate Action Plan will not come before the council until March or April of 2021 for adoption in May or June. An all-electric reach code ordinance will be brought to the council by November.
The council also approved the budget for fiscal year 2020-21 totaling $80.2 million. The budget includes $36,100 for the Laurel Street and City Hall Park Holiday Lighting Program, $30,000 for a public survey and $40,000 for child care and school services, all items the council directed staff to fund following an August budget discussion.
While councilmembers applauded the budget, Olbert expressed disappointment in the financial document because he felt the city did not go far enough with pulling from reserve accounts to fund additional programs. Despite his concerns, the budget was approved 4-1.
