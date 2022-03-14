San Mateo County residents are feeling the strain on their wallets as gas prices continue to rise and state legislators are workshopping ways to relieve some of that burden.
“It definitely made me a lot more frugal with money,” said San Mateo resident David Afuhaamango. “You see everything going on in the world right now and nothing is guaranteed so [I’m] just trying to be smart with whatever resources we have.”
Military conflict abroad and the price of crude oil are driving gas prices to historic highs, John Treanor with AAA Northern California said in an email. California’s average price is the highest in the country at $4.69 a gallon compared to the national average of $4.31.
Prices in the Bay Area are far higher. A gallon of gas in Marin County is going for $5.91 as of Thursday, March 10, the highest in the area. In San Mateo County, the average going rate per gallon is $5.81 but prices can vary widely by the station.
For instance, pump lines at the Arco on South Delaware Street and 19th Avenue were long Thursday, pulling in customers eager to fill up at $5.15 a gallon with cash or $5.25 with debit or credit. Just across the street, the Exxon station sign showed prices closer to the county average at $5.83 for regular.
Melissa Deitchman, a stay-at-home mom, said she will drive out of her way to fill up at the Arco, having noticed prices there seem to be among the lowest in the area. But outside of the necessary commutes to and from her child’s activities, she said she now reconsiders where she travels and who she visits up and down the Peninsula
The growing cost of other goods like groceries are also adding to the strain, Deitchman said, noting everyone is feeling the pinch these days.
“We’re having to make harder choices than we’ve ever had to make in the house but it seems everyone is,” Deitchman said. “But it is getting hard just when you pile it on the cost of food that’s going up dramatically right now.”
Like Afuhaamango though, Deitchman said she recognizes the global reasons behind the spiking prices of goods and is preparing to take the hit.
“I’m bracing for it to get worse but with everything that’s going on in Ukraine, if I have to pay a little more here and make tough choices I’m OK with that right now,” Deitchman said. “But it’s the times we’re in and we’ll just keep making choices.”
State legislators are currently considering ways to provide relief to residents which could include a temporary pause on the gas tax or a gas rebate check. Assembly Speaker pro Tem Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco, committed himself to work on the issue as a member of the Assembly Budget Committee and shared strong support for tax relief or rebate measures.
“Skyrocketing gas prices are impacting us as a state and across the nation,” Mullin said. “Legislative leaders are taking this issue very seriously and are considering a variety of options to help ease the financial burden Californians are experiencing.”
Assemblymember Marc Berman, D-Palo Alto, and state Sen. Josh Becker, D-San Mateo, said they were eager to learn more about potential relief plans though Berman also noted his concern for losing gas tax revenue used to repair the state’s aging roads.
Both also emphasized the importance of the state moving away from fossil fuels and encouraged a switch to electric for those with the means to do so. Recognizing that many cannot make the move at this point, Becker said “relief from climbing gas prices would be hugely welcome.”
“The rising gas prices are a reminder of the urgency of ending our dependence on oil, and making that a reality for all Californians regardless of income,” Berman said. “I am committed to finding immediate solutions without setting back road repairs and improvements in my district, and I look forward to learning more about the details of Gov. Newsom’s plan for a rebate to help offset rising gas prices.”
Similarly, Shiloh Ballard, executive director of the Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition, said the current surge in gas prices underscores the organization’s message around building more sustainable and bike-friendly communities.
“Essentially, high gas prices reinforce what we preach every day‚ that we have to build our communities in ways that don’t tether us to an unsustainable, unaffordable, unsafe, unhealthy form of transportation, the car,” Ballard said.
The hope is that public officials will see the stress caused by surging gas prices as a clear indicator that the long-term solution is to invest in bike infrastructure and create communities where housing, essentials and jobs are within biking distance, said Cisco Colón, director of engagement at SVBC.
“Urban planning has been predominantly car-centric for so many years that riding a bicycle can feel like an unsafe means of transportation,” said Colón. “Public officials should use this opportunity to support their communities struggling with gas prices by advocating for more bicycle infrastructure.”
