A 25-year-old Hayward man who allegedly stole a Porsche from a Redwood City dealership and led California Highway Patrol officers on a chase throughout the Bay Area has pleaded no contest to felony carjacking, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Jeremy Morton was accused of stealing the car from Carlsen Porsche on Haven Avenue Aug. 29, 2020. He allegedly pointed what appeared to be the outline of a handgun and then fled with the car, the DA’s Office said.
The CHP pursued the Porsche across the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge and through Oakland, San Leandro, Hayward, Union City and Fremont, where officers eventually boxed in the Porsche — though not before it rammed a CHP patrol car, Redwood City police said.
He will receive up to 11 years in state prison, with his sentencing set for Aug. 2.
