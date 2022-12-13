A man who allegedly stole a taxi at San Francisco International Airport and ran over the driver has pleaded no contest to felony carjacking, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Leandru Smith, 31, of San Francisco, was accused of taking a taxi in the early morning of June 23 while the driver was helping a customer, leading to a struggle for the car. Smith allegedly took control and ran over the driver, the DA’s Office said. Smith was sentenced to three years in state prison, and his next court date is Jan. 31.
