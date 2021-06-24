A 36-year-old man from Stockton is missing after possibly going into the water at Tunitas Creek Beach south of Half Moon Bay early Thursday morning, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
Friends of Florentino Suan Pasco Jr. said he wandered off around 4 a.m. while they were on the beach and did not return, and they believe he went into the water.
Deputies were called out around 5 a.m. along with other agencies like the U.S. Coast Guard, which provided a helicopter to search for Pasco.
All efforts were unsuccessful and he had not been found as of late Thursday afternoon.
Anyone with information about the case can call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at (800) 547-2700.
