A 49-year-old man facing charges for allegedly stabbing two men in a Redwood City Burger King in June was charged with three more felonies and two misdemeanors on accusations he stabbed another inmate in a courthouse holding cell Monday and attacked two other inmates in jail, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Alan Marquez was allegedly awaiting pretrial conference for charges related to the June 8 incident at the fast-food restaurant at the San Mateo County Superior Court in Redwood City Monday afternoon when he allegedly stabbed multiple times another inmate awaiting a court appearance, according to prosecutors and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
San Mateo County sheriff’s Detective Rosemerry Blankswade said Marquez used a standard piece of hygiene equipment fashioned to be a makeshift knife to stab another inmate within seconds of entering a courthouse holding cell with other inmates inside. The men were quickly separated by sheriff’s deputies and the alleged victim was treated for minor injuries, she said.
Marquez is believed to have battered two other inmates in jail on two separate occasions, attacking one of them at a jail holding cell June 10 and punching another inmate while his hands and ankles were shackled June 11, according to prosecutors.
On June 8, Redwood City police officers responded to a report of a fight inside a Burger King restaurant at 575 El Camino Real. They found two 69-year-old men inside with stab wounds, one of whom had lacerations on his chest, forehead, neck and back while the other had cuts on his left arm and right wrist. An in-store video surveillance system allegedly captured the assault, according to prosecutors.
Because Marquez’s former defense attorney Paula Spano represents one of the inmates he allegedly attacked, she withdrew herself from his case Wednesday and it was continued to Friday for appointment of a new attorney and to set new court dates for his prior set of charges. He did not enter a plea to his new charges and will return to court Aug. 14 for arraignment on his new set of charges, according to prosecutors.
Marquez remains in custody on $150,000 bail, according to prosecutors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.