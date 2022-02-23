San Bruno police have arrested a suspect 56-year-old man in connection with a Feb. 13 stabbing that occurred inside a retail store.
On the night of the stabbing, officers responded to the 300 block of El Camino Real at approximately 9:05 p.m. and found two males had been involved in a physical altercation inside of the store. Police said and one of the males had pulled out a knife and stabbed the other repeatedly before fleeing on foot.
The victim was transported to a trauma center and is expected to survive, police said.
On Thursday, Feb. 17, San Bruno detectives located the suspect in the 600 block of Broadway, took him into custody without incident and booked him into the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.
