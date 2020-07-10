A man on the 1100 block of Hilton Street in Redwood City called police after spotting another man standing in his living room Wednesday night. While the man fled, he was identified by the victim after being detained, according to police.
At about 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, police were called to the location on the report of an in-progress residential burglary. Upon arrival, police approached the apartment and saw a front window screen had been removed and the front window was open. The suspect, identified as Vashon Conway, 40, was located in front of the apartment complex and booked for residential burglary, being under the influence of a controlled substance and a probation violation, according to police.
