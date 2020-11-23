A traffic stop by Pacifica Police Thursday night ended in an arrest after the driver threw a plastic bag out of the car, which officers discovered contained multiples rounds of ammunition.
The driver, 26-year-old Daniel Valle of San Francisco, was determined to be on parole and was illegally in possession of the ammunition.
Officers also discovered a large amount of marijuana in Valle's car during a search, along with evidence of marijuana sales.
Valle was arrested for possession of ammunition as a felon, attempt to destroy/conceal evidence and possession of marijuana for sale. He was booked into the San Mateo County Jail on these charges.
