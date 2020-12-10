The Levee Trail from Shorebird Park to just north of the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge will be closed beginning on or around Jan. 7 to help with the levee construction project, Foster City officials announced.
Signs noting this approximately 2-mile additional closure is now being placed. The levee from Shorebird Park south to Rock Harbor Lane/Port Royal Avenue is already closed and under construction. These closures are expected to continue for the duration of the project, according to the city.
The section of Levee Trail from the San Mateo Bridge, around Baywinds Park, and along Third Avenue to the city of San Mateo will remain open but trail users coming from Baywinds/Third Avenue will have to turn around. Detour signs will be in place. Without the levee closures, the overall timeframe for construction would extend beyond the approximately three-year period currently anticipated, according to the city.
The Levee Project will protect Foster City homes, schools, businesses and essential city services and infrastructure during storms and high tides, and from future sea level rise. The improved levee will be more resistant to earthquake damage, and will prevent designation of the city as a flood zone, thus avoiding requirements for homeowners to purchase expensive, permanent flood insurance, according to the city.
Foster City community members can subscribe to receive email construction updates at fostercity.org/leveesubscribe or call (800) 213-6320.
