A first responder training exercise with emergency units from throughout the Bay Area will be at the Coyote Point Marina and Recreation Area 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, according to police.
Park and marina guests and passersby may see emergency vehicles and simulated emergency situations in the parking lot of the recreation area. It is a training event, allowing local first responders from throughout the greater Bay Area to work together in training for a potential emergency. There may also be some military vehicles participating, according to police.
The marina will remain open during the exercise and the recreation area will have signs posted for areas closed to the public.
Access to the recreation area parking lot in the Coyote Point Park parking lot will be limited Friday, Feb. 25, only and normal Coyote Point Recreation Area activities will resume Saturday morning.
