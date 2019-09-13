REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — A key prosecution witness in the murder trial of a San Francisco Bay Area real estate heiress has been arrested for using social media to contact a witness for the defense.
San Mateo County prosecutors say now they may not use Olivier Adella as a witness.
Tiffany Li and her boyfriend Kaveh Bayat are on trial for the 2016 murder of Keith Green, the father of Li's children. Li has been out on bail after her family, which made millions from Chinese construction, posted an astonishing $35 million bail.
Adella is a former co-defendant who was expected to testify that the pair asked him to dispose of Green's body.
Defense attorneys say Adella is an unreliable witness.
