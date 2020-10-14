A homeless man is in custody for allegedly pinning a woman to the ground while kissing her at the Redwood City Caltrain station on Friday just weeks after being released from jail for a similar crime, said District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.
Jose Calderon, 33, has been charged with assault with intent to commit sexual assault and is back in jail on $200,000 bail.
At 2:40 a.m., Calderon allegedly approached the victim in front of the train station and repeatedly grabbed at her. She struggled, but Calderon managed to pin her to the ground and kissed her before a Safeway employee came out of the store and threatened to call the cops, Wagstaffe said. Calderon then fled, but was found nearby by police.
Last year in Daly City, Calderon asked a different victim for money and after she refused, he followed her for several blocks. She tried to evade Calderon, but he eventually caught up with her, pulled her sweatshirt over her head, put his hand over her mouth and started groping her, Wagstaffe said. A witness managed to scare Calderon away and he was later convicted for the crime.
