An 89-year-old Belmont man was treated for burns and smoke inhalation resulting from a residential fire Saturday.
Belmont police and San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department units responded to the Tioga Way home about 6:40 p.m. and found that the three adult occupants had evacuated. Smoke was coming from a garage and firefighters contained the blaze there.
The older resident was sent to a hospital for observation, while a 59-year-old man and 77 year-old woman were checked by paramedics and released. The American Red Cross is assisting the residents.
The fire appears to be accidental and the cause is under investigation, officials said.
