The Belmont Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run incident from Saturday that injured a 27-year-old bicyclist and sent him to the hospital.
Belmont police Officer Brian Vogel said the man had bruises and abrasions from the incident and will survive.
The vehicle on bicycle collision occurred around 1 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Old County Road and Masonic Way. Belmont police arrived on the scene within a minute and began administering first aid until the fire department and paramedics arrived. Officers transported the man to a local hospital, and he has now been released, Vogel said. The intersection was closed for about three hours on Saturday. Officers have yet to identify a suspect, Vogel said.
Officers discovered the car was a dark blue Chevrolet Malibu after learning its license place based on information at the scene, Vogel said. Officers found the car on Monday but have not determined who drove the car, Vogel said. Officers discovered damage to the car when they found it. Police are still determining the full extent of the damage to the car.
Because no suspect has been identified, Belmont police are requesting the public’s help. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Casey Perrault if they have more information or Belmont police at 650-595-7400.
