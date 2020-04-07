Starting May 16, Caltrain’s Hillsdale Station in San Mateo will temporarily close for up to six months as part of the 25th Avenue Grade Separation Project, according to the transit agency.
During the closure, trains that currently stop at the Hillsdale Station will now serve the Belmont station instead. A new weekday and weekend timetable, effective May 16, will be made available online as soon as possible, pending service updates related to COVID-19.
Upon completion of construction, the Hillsdale Station will be relocated about one block north of its current location, between 28th and 31st avenues. The new station will have an elevated center-boarding platform allowing for safer, more convenient pedestrian access, according to Caltrain.
In addition to the new station, the overall project will create three new grade separated east-west connections for vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists at 25th, 28th and 31st avenues, according to Caltrain.
