Police arrested a man in Redwood City Monday afternoon for assault with a deadly weapon and a hate crime in the area of Fourth Avenue and Spring Street.
At about 1:38 p.m., it was reported that a group of people were loitering and drinking when one man, identified as Cipriano Munoz, 43, made homophobic slurs before punching another man in the face multiple times and hitting him on the neck with a metal pipe from another person’s crutch, according to police.
