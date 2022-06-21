Half Moon Bay’s Planning Commission discussed the ramifications of the new Building Electrification Ordinance and reach codes at its June 14 meeting, with the hope new policies will reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
At its June 14 meeting, the Planning Commission discussed how the new local laws would affect the city and what policy considerations might be needed.
The ordinance became effective March 17 and required most new construction to be electric-only and phase out gas appliances in existing development. Half Moon Bay aims to stop all gas lines by 2045 to meet state goals. Some exceptions are available for attached accessory dwelling units, commercial greenhouses, wastewater treatment facilities and generators. Mobile and manufactured homes and portable propane tanks fall outside the ordinance scope, as do some remodels.
The new electric reach codes start in 2023 and require new single-family housing, duplexes, triplexes and accessory dwelling units to prewire for the installation of backup battery storage and increase electric vehicle charging requirements elsewhere. Two electric vehicle-ready circuits will be required per dwelling unit. The reach codes also require solar panel systems on parts of the roof system in hotels and nonresidential buildings.
City staff said it had done outreach to the community to ensure developers and residents were aware of the new requirements.
Commissioner James Benjamin, who has had solar since 2016, raised the possibility of an increase in solar easements, which is a financial agreement that allows a solar panel owner legal access to light without blockages from a neighbor’s property.
For instance, two neighbors could reach a financial agreement where a neighbor would not grow their trees above a certain height that would block their neighbor’s solar panel sunlight access. The easement could theoretically extend forever, even if a new neighbor moves in. He also suggested looking into a microgrid, a local energy grid that breaks off from the main grid and operates on its own during an emergency.
Half Moon Bay has made policy changes to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and reach carbon neutrality by 2045 in the fight against climate change. Building energy in 2017 accounted for 48% of greenhouse gas emissions generated within city limits, with 80% of those emissions due to fuel gas, namely natural gas, in buildings, staff said.
