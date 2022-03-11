A Half Moon Bay man accused of sending lewd Facebook messages to a 15-year-old girl and attempting to meet with her has been convicted by a jury, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.
Patrick Joseph Andorfer, 51, was accused of sending more than 500 text messages that became increasingly sexually explicit as time passed in 2017, the DA’s Office said. A monthslong investigation and sting operation led to his arrest on the 600 block of Correas Street after detectives pretending to be the young girl arranged to meet him, the DA’s Office said.
Detectives determined Andorfer was trying to engage in a sexual relationship with the 15-year-old girl and arranged an imaginary rendezvous with him. After the detectives began their investigation, the victim never had any contact with Andorfer, the DA’s Office said.
While convicted, he has enough credit for time served that he has no more additional prison time, the DA’s Office said. He has been out of jail since 2018 after credit for time served. His sentencing date is May 9.
