A coalition of Redwood City residents are calling on city officials to expedite pedestrian safety improvements along a 1 mile stretch of El Camino Real deemed a “high collision corridor” by the state.
“We urge the council to realize the enormous opportunity these safety improvements hold: A state identified high-collision road segment has the potential to be quickly transformed into a safe (Vision Zero) corridor between North Fair Oaks hubs like the St. Francis Center/Siena Youth Center and the Sequoia-area schools where 3,500 students attend class,” read the letter addressed to the City Council on Thursday, Jan. 27.
Residents behind the joint letter include students from Sequoia and Woodside high schools and Woodside Priory School, business and property owners along El Camino Real and other city residents. They’re asking officials to prioritize the temporary installation of safety improvements along the northbound portion of El Camino Real starting just above Northumberland Avenue up to James Avenue near Sequoia High School.
Mayor Giselle Hale said safety is a top concern in the city, noting “it’s something we take really seriously,” but she would not weigh in on the specific issue ahead of the council’s retreat scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 5.
“We’ll be using the time to weigh in on ideas so I won’t be circumventing the public process by endorsing a policy,” Hale said, noting she said the same to a representative with the group. “There will be a public comment portion of the meeting and all are welcomed to share their thoughts.”
In the letter, residents noted the suggested improvements have already been vetted and approved under the El Camino Real Corridor Plan, a 2017 plan that recommends the installation of protected bike lanes, crosswalk and traffic light upgrades and other traffic calming measures.
Caltrans, which owns the right of way, has proposed completing the improvements within a five- to 10-year timeframe but the residents have called on the city to implement the temporary safety measures by the end of the year through a quick-build pilot project.
As suggested, the city would cover initial construction and maintenance costs with the expectation that permanent infrastructure upgrades would be completed and maintained by Caltrans later. Caltrans did not immediately provide comment.
Letter signers argue the issue is urgent. Three pedestrians have died in the area, two in front of Sequoia High School, in the past two years after being hit by cars, the letter stated.
The letter also argued the area has a high density of affordable housing with additional units on the way through the county’s efforts to purchase hotels to turn into transitional housing. The county-owned Comfort and Pacific inns are both located on or near the area of concern.
Rather than facilitate additional community input on the suggestion, the letter encouraged the city to gather feedback while conducting the pilot program, noting much of the identified area already has limited street parking aside from 19 stalls.
“The Redwood City community does not have time to wait on these safety improvements in hopes of aligning construction schedules, block by block, with proposed office developments along the corridor,” read the letter. “Nor should the community have to wait on Caltrans and Redwood City to sort out who should bear the political cost of removing street parking in front of local businesses along El Camino Real.”
(650) 344-5200 ext. 106
