As Foster City looks to build a new recreation center at its current center site, the council has appointed Mayor Richa Awasthi to a task force that will evaluate and choose bid proposals for design and construction work.
The Recreation Center Replacement Project Consultant Evaluation Task Force is being formed to help interview and evaluate the top-scoring construction firms who applied for the contract. The task force is in charge of selecting a firm for final approval by the council and will begin the interview process in early to mid-October. The request for proposal covers hiring a consulting team for design, bidding and construction support services to assist city staff. The task force will include Awasthi, one person from the city’s Parks and Recreation Committee, a member of the Parks and Recreation Department and someone from the Public Works Department. Once a firm is selected, and an agreement is reached, staff will bring a contract back to the council at its Nov. 21 meeting. City staff said it had received seven proposals for the project, with the city in the process of screening for top-scoring firms to interview. Around 25 firms were interested in the project. The council unanimously appointed Awasthi at its Sept. 19 meeting, with Councilmember Patrick Sullivan named as the council alternate for the task force.
