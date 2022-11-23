Marking a major step forward for a key project, the Foster City Council unanimously approved hiring Group 4 Architecture to help lead the effort to rebuild the city’s Recreation Center.
The decision advances a process to rebuild the Recreation Center initiated earlier this year when the council agreed to move forward with the “build-to-budget” option with a not-to-exceed budget of $55 million. The existing Recreation Center, located in Leo J. Ryan Park, is nearly 50 years old and necessary investment in infrastructure improvements are required to meet current structural, seismic and programmatic needs, as well as emergency shelter readiness.
Group 4 has experience leading similar projects across San Mateo County such as the recent rebuild of recreation centers in Burlingame, Millbrae and San Bruno. The design phase is anticipated to be completed by spring 2024, followed by the bidding and construction phases of the project.
Under terms of the consultant agreement reached during the meeting Monday, Nov. 21, Group 4 will oversee efforts such as project management, community outreach, conceptual design refinement, design development documents, use permit and construction documents, furniture and equipment selection, signage design, bidding and construction support and record documents.
