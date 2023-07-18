Public access has been restored to the trail up to the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge, as part of the second phase of the project, Foster City officials announced.
The public may access the Phase 2 trail from access points at Bridgeview Park, Marlin Street, Tarpon Street and Shorebird Park. There are also several Bayside access points to provide entry to the shoreline and picnic areas, according to the city.
While trail access has now been restored in both Phase 2 and Phase 1, the Levee Improvements Project is still undergoing construction and certain portions of the open trail may need to be closed again, officials said.
The contractor is required to open the whole trail for public use by October 2023, with minor correctional items of work to be completed within the phases. January 2024 is the final project completion date and all activities will be completed by then, according to the city.
Construction activities on the Levee Improvements Project began in October 2020. With the Phase 2 milestone, public access has now been restored to 70% of the Bay Trail.
