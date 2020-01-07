An auto burglary in Foster City over the weekend turned into a police pursuit that was ultimately called off and the suspects escaped, according to police.
A resident called police after observing two male suspects attempting to break into a neighbor’s car at 1:10 p.m. on Sloop Court, a cul-de-sac off Catamaran Street in the southeast part of the city. The suspects entered the vehicle and appeared to be trying to steal it, said Foster City police spokesman Lt. Bill Sandri.
Police arrived soon after the call and, upon seeing them, the two suspects fled in a Honda Civic, which they drove to the scene of the attempted theft. Nothing was taken from the victim’s car.
A short pursuit ensued, but once police observed the suspects driving erratically — they hopped a curb and drove briefly in the opposite lane — they called off the pursuit, determining that the risk to public safety outweighed the need to pursue the vehicle, Sandri said.
The Honda Civic that the suspects were driving was found abandoned in San Mateo later that day. It had been reported stolen in that city earlier that day.
An investigation is ongoing and the suspects remain at large.
