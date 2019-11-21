Following police raids on the Peninsula and in South Bay counties last week netting 130 guns and pounds of illegal drugs, five men arrested in connection with selling illegal firearms have appeared in San Mateo County Superior Court in the last few days and a Redwood City man pleaded no contest to possession of an illegal assault weapon Wednesday, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Though 15 of the 24 men apprehended last week are being charged with federal crimes by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, nine of the suspects are being charged by the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
The yearslong investigation resulting in the Nov. 13 arrests was spearheaded by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and conducted with the help of the FBI, San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office and Redwood City and San Mateo police departments, among other agencies. Law enforcement officials also collected 39 pounds of methamphetamine and 20 pounds of marijuana during the police raids, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Initially charged with four felony and eight misdemeanor charges, 21-year-old Redwood City resident John Fattalini faces up to six months in county jail and five years probation after he pleaded no contest Wednesday to possession of a short-barreled shotgun, possession of an illegal assault weapon and illegal sale of a firearm. Out of custody on a $40,000 bail bond, he is next expected to appear in court for sentencing Jan. 16, according to prosecutors.
Accused of removing a firearm from a car and bringing it to a confidential informant in June, Arturo Piceno, a 19-year-old Redwood City resident, pleaded not guilty to possession of a firearm and carrying of concealed firearm Tuesday. In custody on $50,000 bail, Piceno is next expected to appear in court Nov. 27 for Superior Court review conference and his preliminary hearing was set for Dec. 4, according to prosecutors.
Having pleaded not guilty to possession of an assault weapon and illegal sale of a firearm, Redwood City resident Francisco Palestino, 19, also appeared in court Wednesday and will next appear in court for preliminary hearing Nov. 25, according to prosecutors.
Edgar Gaytan-Martinez, 24, of Menlo Park, and Augustin Cuevas, 34, of Redwood City, pleaded not guilty to several felony charges, including illegal possession of a firearm and commission of a gang crime when they appeared in court Nov. 14 for arraignment. Gaytan-Martinez is in custody on $345,000 bail and Cuevas is in custody on $175,000 bail and both are expected to appear in court Dec. 2, according to prosecutors.
District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said four other men in connection with the raids are expected to face charges in San Mateo County Superior Court and are slated to make court appearances in the coming weeks.
Also arrested and facing federal charges are Francisco Garibay, 21, of South San Francisco; Jonathan Flores, 20, of San Mateo; Vladimir Magallan-Gallegos, 26, of Modesto; Jonathan Robert Figueroa, 25, of Redwood City; Erizondo Mora-Tapia, 25, of East Palo Alto; Jesus Antonio Tapia, 19, of Sunnyvale; Hernan Padilla-Landa, 25, of Tracy; William Alexis-Villa, 22, of Menlo Park; Francisco Nunez-Nepita, 21, of East Palo Alto; Erik Acevedo-Cruz, 19, of Fremont; Jaime Avina Barajas, 19, of East Palo Alto; Noe Robledo-Lopez, Jr., 19, of Redwood City; Jose Buenrostro, 30, of Redwood City; Cristian Rafael Morales, 23, of San Mateo; Mario Carlos, 24, of Cottonwood; and Daniel Zaragoza, 32, of Oakland, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Some of the men charged with federal crimes are facing penalties of up to 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
