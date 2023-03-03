The San Mateo County Highway 101 express lanes from Whipple Avenue in Redwood City to Interstate 380 in South San Francisco will open to all FasTrak users Friday.
The lane had a soft opening in October, when fees were not charged during the testing period, but the lanes are open for testing for 3+ HOV users and commuter buses.
Friday is the first day of charges for all with a FasTrak transponder. There will be dynamic pricing throughout the 22-mile corridor in both directions, with the rules the same as the southern section of the 101 express lanes. Dynamic pricing means the price to use the lane goes up or down depending on how crowded it is. A system monitors the toll and raises or lowers it to keep traffic flowing. The highest pricing depends on how far people are traveling and how much traffic there is, according to SamTrans spokesperson Mahmoud Abunie. He also noted an average toll is not always an accurate way to predict pricing, but the average toll posted in the southbound direction in November was $3.
The Express Lanes require a FasTrak or FasTrak Flex to use the lanes, with drivers only needing one toll tag in the vehicle. A 3+ person carpool, vanpools, buses and motorcycles can use the lane for free with a FasTrak Flex or FasTrak CAV toll tag. Carpools with two people and clean air vehicle drivers can receive a 50% toll discount. Solo drivers pay the full toll.
The express lanes in San Mateo County operate from Monday to Friday from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the lanes open to all drivers at no charge outside those hours. Those who enter the express lanes without a FasTrak during operating hours will get a violation notice will be sent to the address of the registered vehicle.
The project created 22 miles of express lanes in San Mateo County on Highway 101 to connect to express lanes in Santa Clara County. Caltrans added one lane in both directions on Highway 101 from Whipple Avenue to Interstate 380 in South San Francisco, the northern segment, with the far left lanes converted to express lanes. Construction on the north section began in February 2020. A southern segment runs from the San Mateo County and Santa Clara County line to Whipple Avenue in Redwood City and is complete. Over the last few months, Caltrans crews have tested tolling equipment and signals in the northern county section in preparation for the opening.
The express lanes are managed by the San Mateo County Express Lanes Joint Powers Authority. The six-member joint powers authority consists of three San Mateo County Transportation Authority board members and three board members from the City/County Association of Governments of San Mateo County.
