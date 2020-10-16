Fire officials have ordered homes evacuated in the area of a four-alarm grass fire burning Friday afternoon on Sign Hill in South San Francisco.
The blaze was reported shortly before noon near the iconic South San Francisco hillside sign.
The fire department has ordered residents to evacuate from homes along Carnelian Road, Sonja Road, Mountain Road, Ridgeview Court and Viewmont Terrace.
A temporary evacuation center has been set up at the Municipal Services Building and Social Hall, at 33 Arroyo Drive in South San Francisco, the South San Francisco Fire Department said on Twitter.
Fire officials ask that drones be kept away from the fire.
