Opportunities to protect endangered watersheds and wetlands in San Mateo County are growing thanks to a recent spike in EPA federal grant funding available for the Bay Area, with around $29 million total up for grabs.
The $29 million available is the largest allocation ever and is available through the San Francisco Bay Water Quality Improvement Fund, a competitive grant program that has provided $71 million through 59 grants. Around $24 million will come through a funding boost through Congress appropriations, with $1 million to $3 million for each project to restore watersheds and wetlands, like the impaired waters and wetland habitat enhancement.
The other $5 million comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which will award $200,000 to $1 million per project to strengthen climate resilience in underserved communities. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is also more attractive for organizations because it does not require organizations to match funding, often a barrier to entry for smaller community-based organizations. Luisa Valiela, San Francisco Bay program lead with the Environmental Protection Agency, said it expects to see new applicants from advocacy groups, community-based organizations and tribal groups. Valiela said the strong commitment from the federal government is a positive step forward to coincide with state and regional funding efforts to address issues.
“We are very fortunate to have both Congress recognize that and have our region ready with projects that will be coming in as proposals,” Valiela said.
Additionally, the Bay Area’s 2016 voter-approved Measure AA provides $25 million annually to fund multi-benefit shoreline projects that protect and restore San Francisco Bay. The confluence of funding will address more priorities, like fixing contaminated shorelines, improving stormwater quality, climate change impacts and environmental justice. San Mateo County Supervisor Dave Pine said the fund had helped San Mateo County and other previous projects in the area. San Mateo County received a $500,000 grant in 2019 for design work and preliminary studies of stormwater capture projects in San Bruno and Redwood City. The San Mateo Resource Conservation District was awarded $75,000 in funds for a 2012 project that improved access to spawning and rearing habitat for steelhead trout in San Francisquito Creek. The EPA has also worked with Redwood City and Menlo Park to provide $1 million in funding to restore wetlands in the Ravenswood Pond Complex at the South Bay Salt Ponds. For this round, Sean Charpentier, executive director with City/County Association of Governments of San Mateo County, said by email C/CAG is exploring submitting an application to enhance monitoring and implementation strategies to advance trash monitoring methods, fill data gaps, and support requirements for mandatory trash load reductions, with the concept still being developed. Carolyn Bloede, director with the San Mateo County Office of Sustainability, said by email its department is working with C/CAG and Department of Public Works to explore projects that fit the grant criteria for this round.
Applications are being accepted through Sept. 20, with the EPA currently holding outreach meetings. While it could not provide specifics on applicants, the EPA had 60 people attend its most recent information webinar, about a third of who are new. Cities and counties remain constant applicants, while nonprofits like Save The Bay have been past participants.
“But the fact that there was a third of attendees with names and affiliations of organizations that I didn’t know, I’d say that was a good sign,” Valiela said.
Around 90% of the Bay lands have been lost, with water quality in the remaining areas under threat. Restoration urgency has increased due to the anticipated effects of climate change. The EPA wants to achieve as much restoration as possible by 2030 when sea level rise likely accelerates and places many Bay Area communities at risk. Other challenges include higher temperatures, reduced sediment supply and new invasive species. A 2022 San Francisco Estuary Blueprint released by the San Francisco Estuary Partnership found millions of tons of sediment are needed to restore and retain tidal marshes at the edge of the Bay to soak up sea level rise to create a healthy estuary system.
