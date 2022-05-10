daily journal local public safety generic logo

An evacuation order for El Granada was lifted and Montecito Avenue reopened for traffic after a gas main was struck on Monday afternoon, Cal Fire said.

More than a dozen homes were evacuated and some residents of El Granada were asked to shelter in place after a construction crew hit the main; an alert initially went out at 3 p.m.

According to a tweet from Cal Fire CZU, the San Mateo-Santa Cruz unit, a construction crew hit the gas main. Local fire agencies, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office and PG&E responded to the incident.

Cal Fire also said via Twitter that 17 homes close to the site were evacuated and another 35 homes were told to shelter in place.

