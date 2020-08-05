Human remains in a large construction bag discovered by city workers who had responded July 21 to a request for a roadside cleanup have been identified as Dustin Earle Schneider, 37, of Vallejo, according to San Bruno police.
The bag was found near the intersection of Susan and Geoffrey drives in San Bruno. The case was ruled a homicide and investigators are working to identify those responsible, according to police.
The investigation is in the early stages and is being led by detectives from the San Bruno Police Department in collaboration with inspectors from the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Decomposition made it initially difficult to come up with an ID, according to police.
Anyone with information related to this case is urged to call San Bruno Police at (650) 616-7100 or to email sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.
