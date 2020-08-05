Local crime and safety

Human remains in a large construction bag discovered by city workers who had responded July 21 to a request for a roadside cleanup have been identified as Dustin Earle Schneider, 37, of Vallejo, according to San Bruno police.

The bag was found near the intersection of Susan and Geoffrey drives in San Bruno. The case was ruled a homicide and investigators are working to identify those responsible, according to police.

The investigation is in the early stages and is being led by detectives from the San Bruno Police Department in collaboration with inspectors from the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.

Decomposition made it initially difficult to come up with an ID, according to police.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to call San Bruno Police at (650) 616-7100 or to email sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription