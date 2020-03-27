There were seven travelers from the Grand Princess cruise ship that was at the center of the coronavirus crisis in the early days left at the Fairfield Inn in San Carlos Thursday with the expectation they would be released over the weekend, according to the city.
The cruise ship company is working on transportation for travelers to go home and the hotel is expected to be empty within a week. The travelers were staying there because they didn’t need the level of care a hospital provides. The stay began about two weeks ago, about the time health officials recommend those exposed to the virus self-quarantine.
The hotel may continue as a quarantine facility under state or federal operations, according to the city.
There are hotels or portions of hotels being used throughout the county for a variety of purposes including quarantines, COVID-19 stepdown, first responders who don’t want to go home or who live with their parents or for respite, according to county officials.
The city is also reporting that the county’s Emergency Operations Center’s 211 call center will be staffed seven days a week through April 3, then taking messages only.
