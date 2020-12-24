Disputes between Bay Area fishermen and seafood company Pacific Seafood Group over crab prices are causing more delays to the start of the commercial crab fishing season.
California allowed commercial crab season to begin Dec. 23 after a month delay over environmental concerns to whales and other marine animals. However, the fleets in Half Moon Bay and the entire Bay Area remain at an impasse while negotiating with Pacific Seafood Group, the main buyer of seafood on the West Coast, based in Oregon.
Fishermen want at least $3 a pound for crab, while Pacific Seafood Group is only offering $2.25 a pound. In Half Moon Bay and the Bay Area, fishermen said selling their catch for $2.25 would not be worth it economically. Until an agreement is reached, commercial fishermen from the Bay Area will not go out to fish.
One of the organizations negotiating for better prices is the Half Moon Bay Seafood Marketing Association, a nonprofit to give fishermen a unified voice in the industry. It has about 20 members and represents Half Moon Bay fishermen in negotiations with seafood companies and working with West Coast fishermen to set its price point for crab. President Porter McHenry said the $2.25 a pound price was too low for fishermen in Half Moon Bay and disincentivized going out to fish. It instead wants $3.30 a pound. He hopes talks continue after Christmas. Local buyers in Half Moon Bay have expressed interest in buying fresh crab, but it will be in short supply until fishermen throughout the West Coast and Pacific Seafood Group reach an agreement. McHenry believes fishermen must stay unified and wait for Pacific Seafood Group to return with a better price.
“If we start at such a low price, you are looking at losing a third of your season [revenue] before you even go out,” McHenry said.
Half Moon Bay fisherman Frank Souza said fishermen are united in getting all fleets an offer of at least $3 a pound. He is uncertain of when they will begin fishing, and negotiations remain far apart.
“As far as I can tell, I don’t think anybody wants to fish under three bucks,” Souza said.
Souza said they would not have any fresh crab for the local holiday market, and people will have to get frozen crab from the supermarket. He had to let people who called him asking for fresh crab know they will not get any this holiday season because of the delay. Some supermarkets will have to use frozen crab from the previous year’s supply or get fresh crab from Canada or other areas. He is also concerned about people who work at the local docks and markets who rely on the crab fishing season for income.
“It’s definitely affecting them a lot because a big portion of their market is being missed,” Souza said.
Donald Marshall, who lives in Sunol and fishes out of Half Moon Bay, said the delay had forced him to spend most of his time on his boat while he waits for fishing season to start. He does this to watch his boat and supplies and to be ready to go when an agreement is reached. However, the process is dragging on, putting him in limbo as he waits for any new information. While he has been able to visit his family, he spends most of his time on his boat in Half Moon Bay, including through the holidays. His biggest issue is that Pacific Seafood Group has not given a reason or provided a timeline of when an agreement might be reached, leaving him in uncertainty.
Brand Little, a fisherman in San Francisco, lost his fishing gear in the fire at Fisherman’s Wharf Pier 45 in May. Between the cost to repair his gear and the current price offering, it doesn’t make sense for him to fish.
“At [that price], I can barely justify even going out and fishing,” Little said.
Little anticipates a counteroffer might appear after the holidays in early January. However, it remains to be seen if it will be good enough. The pandemic and not starting to fish on Nov. 15 has hurt price negotiations, as Bay Area fishermen are usually the only ones fishing in November. The delay until Dec. 23 means Bay Area fishermen are now competing against boats all over the West Coast.
“Now we are having to negotiate this price as well as compete on a global scale with all this crab that’s going to hit the market at one time,” Little said.
Scott Edson, a fisherman out of Bodega Bay, thinks the season will happen eventually, although it will likely be shorter than other seasons. They want a unanimous price for everybody for the season at more than the offered $2.25.
“To be given a price of $2.25, that’s just an insult. No one can make any money at that price,” Edson said. “No matter how big of a boat you are or how many crabs you catch. We will also lose at that price.”
