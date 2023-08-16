Standing by the fireplace in front of a small portable lectern, the Rev. Álvaro Durán starts his sermon with a question. First in Spanish, then in English, he invites participants to share their interpretation of the evening’s reading.
“Is there a wrong answer?” asked one of the congregants.
They don’t have to raise their voice to be heard — the room is on the small side, dominated by a large table, and Durán addresses the participants by name.
“We’re progressive Christians!” Durán said. “There are no wrong answers!”
This is the weekly Spanish-language service at the Congregational Church of San Mateo, a progressive Christian church that takes pride in its principles of inclusivity and open-mindedness. It has been hosting services in Spanish since 2017.
Durán, a volunteer guest minister, preaches in both Spanish and English. Including both languages in these Wednesday-night services is part of a recent attempt to build connections between Spanish-speaking and English-speaking congregants.
The Congregational Church of San Mateo is part of the United Church of Christ, which was formed after several Christian denominations unified in the 1950s. The UCC has a history of progressive views and social justice involvement, Acting Senior Minister Sheryl Johnson said.
“It’s really been known for being very much on the forefront of social justice,” she said.
Inclusion and progressive Christianity
CCSM was designated an “Open and Affirming Church” by the UCC in 2002, dedicating itself to welcoming all people regardless of gender or sexual orientation. It also became a Sanctuary Church in 2017, and has provided housing to two people undergoing the asylum process.
“That was really important to me because not very many churches, you know, open up their buildings to house folks,” said the Rev. Penny Nixon, who was the senior minister of CCSM at the time.
The role of progressive Christianity is “to be of service” and to uplift every person, she said. Progressive Christians apply the wisdom they find in the Bible to their everyday lives, looking at an ancient text with modern eyes.
“Our faith should lead us to put the common good above our self-interest,” she said.
Durán describes progressive Christianity as “evangelical coherence” with the gospel, and says that CCSM is doing its best to pursue inclusivity.
“I think this church is making a big effort to expand the table, to make room at the table for everyone,” he said.
History
The Congregational Church is almost as old as the county itself. Founded during the Civil War, it has served San Mateo for more than 150 years.
CCSM has seen a lot of history during the past century and a half. One of the founding members was a 49er, said Phil Lind, the church historian and husband of former minister Betsy Woodward. CCSM’s steeple was destroyed in the 1906 earthquake, and Japanese American church members were interned during World War II. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the church found old newsletters from the 1918 influenza pandemic. Members took comfort, Johnson said, in knowing that the church had survived a similar event before.
Unlike in 1918, CCSM was able to move operations online in 2020. Church services, community building and social justice work all went virtual, and the church now has a sophisticated setup for livestreaming Sunday services. The church checked in on members to make sure they had enough groceries and masks. They made sure their school-age members had access to technology and support, providing online tutoring and even buying iPads for some kids. According to the church’s website, it has locally distributed more than $142,000 in emergency assistance since the beginning of the pandemic.
Justice and Partnerships
Going beyond the walls of their sanctuary, CCSM has built connections with a wide range of social justice and community service organizations. The offerings they collect at services don’t go to the church, Johnson said, but to social action organizations like Planned Parenthood, Second Harvest Food Bank, the Peninsula Multifaith Coalition and the San Mateo County Pride Center. They also donate to a tutoring service and neighborhood preschool, Lind said, and are partners with Faith in Action, which has advocated for housing justice and immigrant rights in San Mateo County.
CCSM has also worked to build partnerships with religious organizations, including St. James AME Zion Church and the Peninsula Multifaith Coalition. It has collaborated beyond other Christian denominations, housing the Muslim Children’s Garden preschool on their property and hosting a rabbi-in-residence in 2009-10.
CCSM tries to work with as many local churches as it can, Johnson said, but their progressive viewpoint can cause tension with more conservative Christian churches. The congregational church walks a line between building relationships with these churches and staying true to their own values, she said. They try to work together with conservative churches whenever they can and work separately when they have to.
“Sometimes it’s a tension, but at the same time, you know, we try to also be open-minded and to just see the good in every tradition,” Johnson said.
CCSM has a ministry dedicated to service and justice, as well as a ministry of energy and environmental justice. The latter installed solar panels over the parking lot this summer, and has encouraged the congregation to sign petitions in favor of environmental regulations.
“It’s … our faith that motivates us to work for justice in the world,” Johnson said.
Moving forward
CCSM has a bright future, Nixon said. Going forward, she hopes it can stay relevant and continue to address modern-day inequities and injustices.
“How do you stay true to your roots and yet be nimble in a very different world?” she asked. “How do you honor your history … yet, not be bound by it?”
After the final piano chords faded on Wednesday evening, participants got busy filling the large table with a potluck dinner. Church members mingled and laughed as they ate together, and a few of them had brought tea from home to swap with Durán — a weekly tradition.
The Wednesday services remind Durán of early Christian believers, who would gather in their homes to share food and talk about their faith. He hopes that more people get to experience the “extravagant welcome” that the congregation has extended to him.
“This church is meant to be known by its love,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.