Caltrain will return to its regular schedule, with 104 trains per day, May 23, after operating at reduced levels since Monday, May 2, to accommodate electrification construction, according to the transit agency.
With the return of regular service, riders can expect up to four trains per hour in each direction on weekdays.
Construction crews were able to install and test the new signal system at 17 crossings in Burlingame and San Mateo, meaning the new system has been successfully implemented at 24 of the 41 vehicular grade crossings that are needed before revenue service of Caltrain electrification in 2024. Electrified service will lay the foundation to meet Caltrain’s goal of tripling capacity by 2040, the equivalent of carrying 5.5 lanes to Highway 101, according to Caltrain.
