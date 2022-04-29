Caltrain will temporarily reduce its service levels down to 88 trains per day to accommodate Caltrain Electrification work in San Mateo and Burlingame from Monday, May 2, to Friday, May 20. Caltrain will operate three trains per hour in each direction between the hours of 5:30-9 a.m. and 3:30-7 p.m.
This construction was initially scheduled for March but was rescheduled as a result of the March 10 collision incident. Baby Bullet service will be suspended during this period of construction. There will be no changes to weekday, midday and evening service, or to weekend service.
Trains will be single-tracking through Broadway, Burlingame, San Mateo, Hayward Park and Hillsdale stations during this period. Riders using those stations should pay attention to signage and announcements to make sure they are waiting at the correct platform at the station. In addition, there will be temporary crossing closures in Burlingame and San Mateo.
According to Caltrain, electrified service will lay the foundation to meet Caltrain’s goal of tripling capacity by 2040, the equivalent of carrying 5.5 lanes to Highway 101. The infrastructure that is being installed will be compatible with future high-speed rail on the corridor. The Caltrain Electrification Project is expected to be completed in 2024.
