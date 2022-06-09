Several fires along the Caltrain corridor Tuesday that temporarily closed down the tracks were likely caused by a mechanical issue with the train, according to San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Detective Javier Acosta.
Fires were reported June 7 along the Caltrain corridor in Brisbane, Millbrae, Burlingame, San Carlos and Atherton, starting at around 3:53 p.m. First responders put out the last fire at approximately 5:13 p.m., and the tracks were reopened at 5:39 p.m. Two separate brush fires in Brisbane halted some Caltrain service as North County Fire Authority crews battled the blazes, the department said Tuesday on Twitter. The fires burned near the train tracks off Tunnel Avenue, fire officials said.
First responders put out the fire, and there were no injuries to firefighters or civilians. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the NCFA Fire Prevention Services Division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.