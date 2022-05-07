After eight years in Burlingame, Michelin star Indian restaurant Rasa will close this week, to be reopened as a second location of Saffron, a more casual offering under the same ownership in San Carlos.
Owner and Executive Chef Ajay Walia said the Burlingame location at 209 Park Road will get a remodel for a lighter atmosphere, with an expanded menu as part of the revamp.
“We are keeping the essence of Rasa,” he said. “The quality of food we serve, the focus on our guest relations, the type of location we provide and what we want people to experience and what Indian food should be, all of that remains the same, now they just have more choices.”
Rasa earned its first Michelin star in 2016, and went on to earn the coveted distinction four more times, most recently last year. San Francisco Chronicle food critic Michael Bauer in 2016 dubbed the restaurant “the best Indian restaurant in the Bay Area.”
But as many eateries relied on take-out during the pandemic, Walia said Rasa was hit especially hard given its “experiential” focus and food that did not travel well. He said Saffron, currently in its 20th year of business, fared far better.
“What led up to the change is obviously the pandemic, things change, which made us reflect on where and how our vision needs to be going forward,” he said.
He said Rasa’s staff will be retained throughout the switch, and he expects to reopen in early June with the same operating hours. Rasa’s last day will be May 8.
“We just need new energy even for our teams coming out of the pandemic, for us to focus on delivering that same guest experience the people [have] come to expect from us,” he said. “This change will be a welcome change.”
Despite the reset, Walia, a New Delhi native who formerly worked in tech and finance, said he was proud of the lasting effect Rasa had on Indian cuisine in the region.
“We set the bar high and now we see Indian cuisine getting all the attention it deserves,” he said. “Indian food is always perceived, or has been, just like any other ethnic cuisine, to be not at par with our peers. Rasa changed that, after we received all the rewards.”
The new Burlingame Saffron will add Northern Indian cuisine to Rasa’s Southern Indian offerings, with dishes including “Old Delhi style” butter chicken, chicken biryani and daal makhani. The location will retain its full bar and cocktail offerings and many menu items from Rasa. Small plates will start at $15 with main courses ranging up to $35.
New desserts will be added, including from Indian ice cream company Koolfi Creamery with whom Walia is working on a unique flavor for the restaurant.
(650) 344-5200, ext. 105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.