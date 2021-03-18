A landmark location where San Mateo County made a mark in shaping the state’s labor movement will be rebuilt into a new housing development in Burlingame, but officials expect respects will be paid to the historic relevance of the site.
The Burlingame City Council unanimously approved plans to rebuild the office space at 1868-1870 Ogden Drive into a six-story residential development comprised of 120 units during a meeting Monday, March 15.
While lauding the proposed design of the new project and appreciating the opportunity to build new housing, officials also shared their hopes that the site’s local historical relevance would be recognized for the benefit of future generations.
“I really want to honor that history and hopefully allow people to learn from it,” said Councilman Michael Brownrigg.
The site was the former headquarters of the Western Conference of Teamsters from 1964 until 1977, during which time the union carried on a bloody fight with the United Farm Workers of America, famously organized by civil rights icon Cesar Chavez.
When tensions between the two groups were at their peak, the site was bombed in 1974 with such force that repercussions were felt 4 miles away, according to a city report. The incident gained national attention and officials said the attack was covered by the New York Times. Photos preserved from the era also show Chavez at the site later signing agreements between the two groups.
For her part, Councilwoman Donna Colson said the history uncovered during the environmental scoping for the project shows a grim side of the labor movement that is seldom discussed.
“It’s such a unique and telling history,” she said. “Both of the racial tensions that existed in the unions which are not often brought to light and the turf wars that existed between the labor unions.”
Over the years, refurbishing and rebuilding has occurred to the extent that the building’s features are no longer considered historic. As a result, preservation standards do not require that the building be protected from redevelopment.
But Stanley Lo, the developer proposing to rebuild the site, has committed to placing a marker in the public plaza planned in the new building recognizing the historic relevance of the location.
Beyond observing the site’s place in the state’s labor movement, officials also hoped that there would be some recognition of the brutalist architecture featured in the existing building as a testament to a bygone era of building styles.
“I think it is an important building,” said Colson.
Plans call for clearing the site to make way for new condominiums. The project would include 35 studios, 30 one-bedroom units and 55 two-bedroom units. Of the total 120 units, six would be set aside at an affordable rate of those earning up to 80% of the area median income.
The development would feature 150 parking spaces, accommodated through a combination of an underground parking lot and stacking mechanisms. Additionally, plans call for dedicating almost 2,000 square feet on the ground floor to community gathering space.
Regarding redevelopment plans, councilmembers shared some disappointment that so few of the proposed units would be affordable.
Community Development Director Kevin Gardiner said the 5% affordability threshold for low-income units aligns with the zoning policy officials set for the area in the most recent general plan update. While Brownrigg acknowledged that, he suggested officials reconsider their affordability requirements to assure that more below-market units are built.
“I think it’s time we take a look at that,” said Vice Mayor Ricardo Ortiz, concurring with Brownrigg’sv perspective.
Further regarding future initiatives, councilmembers agreed to discuss at a later meeting programming opportunities for the community gathering space that will be built in the development and then donated to the city.
Councilmembers agreed that area could be used partially to further acknowledge the history of the site, while expressing some excitement over the chance to design a unique public amenity.
“I think it is super cool and an interesting opportunity in part of town that doesn’t have a lot of civic buildings,” said Brownrigg.
