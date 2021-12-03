Belmont Interim Police Chief Ken Stenquist was named to the job permanently Thursday by City Manager Afshin Oskoui after a national search, the city announced.
Stenquist served as interim since July 2021 upon the retirement of Tony Psaila.
Stenquist is a 20-year veteran of the Belmont Police Department he served as the department’s operations lieutenant for the last two years. He oversaw the creation of the police department’s newly formed Community Academy, as well as the Crisis Assessment Response and Education program created to manage the city’s response to mental health emergencies. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Notre Dame de Namur University and will soon complete a master’s degree in public administration from California Coast University.
Stenquist rose through the ranks of the department and served the community in a wide variety of assignments, including patrol officer, field training officer, school resource officer, SWAT team leader, firearms instructor, patrol sergeant and operations lieutenant before his appointment as chief.
“I’m proud and honored to be chosen to lead the outstanding men and women of the Belmont Police Department. The continued success of our Police Department is vital to the well-being of our community. I am committed to keeping lines of communication open with the community, and maintaining trust between our officers and the public,” Stenquist said in a press release.
